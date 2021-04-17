Harry Styles Proves He’s The Perfect Ariel & The Internet Is Obsessed

He would have played the love interest to Halle Bailey‘s Ariel, but the part instead went to Jonah Hauer-King, the actor from World on Fire, A Dog’s Way Home and the 2017 Little Women series.

Harry, in turn, accepted roles in Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, following his appearance in Dunkirk in 2017.

As the fairytale goes, he met his now-girlfriend, Olivia wilde, on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed. In fact, Olivia, 37, recently gushed over her guy in an Instagram post, praising his team attitude on set.

“Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,'” she wrote, “but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. “

Basically, the story has a Disney-worthy happy ending.