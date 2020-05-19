It’s crazy to think about the last time you left home, touched something or someone without doing it carefully or at least with a slight feeling of danger. Today (May 18), Harry Styles dedicates the new video for “Watermelon Sugar” to the touch. This well-known, necessary, but now strange feeling.

If at the beginning of the year someone had told us that in mid-May we would have been in quarantine for a pandemic for two months, we would never have believed it. However, here we are. Locked in an almost unreal world, with artists dedicating their new projects to things that we never even considered the possibility of missing.

The new video of the song that is part of his latest album Fine Line, is everything you expect from the former One Direction. Directed by Bradley and Pablo, a couple of directors famous for working with artists like Rosalía, Charli XCX and Lil Nas X, The video captures everything electrical in the lyrics and what was taken from us in 2020.

Introduced with a message that reads: “This video is dedicated to touch,” we can see Styles by the beach with a series of models and actors bathed in the sun. There we can also see that in no way neglects the look. For “Watermelon Sugar”, her lifelong stylist, Harry Lambert, put together an outfit that is directly related to the feeling of the song.

“Watermelon Sugar” comes as the fourth video for their acclaimed Fine Line album, followed by “Lights Up,” “Adore You” and “Falling.” Like everyone, Harry was forced to cancel his European tour in March because of COVID-19. Although he has all plans to resume where he stayed in 2021. For now, today he gives us this new video that will surely calm the wait for fans of the British.

