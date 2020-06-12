“data-reactid =” 24 “> The concerts, framed in the so-called ‘Love on Tour’, will finally be held a year later than planned, between August 14 and October 31, 2021: a circumstance that, On the one hand, he keeps his fans’ hopes alive once the cancellation as such has been ruled out, and on the other, he has deeply “disappointed” the former member of One Direction, who was very “excited” at the prospect of spending much of the summer and next fall on the road.

“We were very excited to bring our ‘Love on Tour’ to North America this summer. However, due to the present coronavirus threat, we have been forced to reschedule the shows and locate them next summer. The well-being of my team and my Fans from all over the world will always be my main goal. I am looking forward to seeing you very soon, as soon as it is safe to do so. Now we are in a time of necessary change and personal growth. I will spend this time listening and learning about how we can better fight for the justice and equal rights, “explained the artist while throwing a clear nod to the protests linked to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.