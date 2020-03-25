Harry Styles postpones European tour until 2021 due to coronavirus | Instagram

British singer and songwriter Harry Styles has joined the list of artists who cancel their performances at postpone their tour of Europe “Love On Tour” until next year due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The tour was planned that would start in Spain for the next May 18, but due to what is happening worldwide has decided to postpone it.

Fortunately Harry already confirmed his new dates so until the February 15, 2021 you can enjoy your concert in Madrid.

The concert will be at same place that was planned in the Wizink Center in Madrid and the tickets will be valid for the new date without any problem.

As if that were not enough, the guest artist It will be King Princess so only the date has changed so the rest will be the same.

Styles through his official account Instagram He shared with his followers a message regarding the changes and why he had decided.

In these times, the safety and protection of the technical team, the fans and the rest of the world is an immediate priority. For obvious reasons, the European tour scheduled for this year will be rescheduled for 2021, “wrote the singer.

It is like this too asked to all his followers to stay at home to prevent the virus from spreading further.

For your safety and that of others, please isolate yourself and stay home. We are together in this. I am looking forward to seeing you as soon as it is safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness, “he concluded in the message.

The image and the message with only 15 hours of its publication has more than 1 million likes and more of 32 thousand comments of his followers regarding his decision.

Proud of you and everyone who made reprogramming possible, “” I can’t wait for 2021 for everyone to stay safe and be with those they love, “were some of the messages.

Surprisingly most of his followers they took quite well the change of dates and it was to be expected because the situation both in Europe and worldwide it is quite worrying.

At present Italy It is the country with the most cases, just like Spain, being this the fourth most affected country in the world with almost 50 thousand cases.

Both countries have overcome the deaths of China during this month, because unfortunately they have more than 10,900 deceased in both countries.

.