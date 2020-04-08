Harry Styles launches a shirt to support those in need | Instagram

British singer Harry Styles released a shirt to support those most affected for the health crisis that is happening around the world, donating everything that is collected from them to people who need it.

Harry Styles recently released a shirt, the proceeds of which he will donate to Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, with the support of the United Nations Foundation.

On the shirt you can read “Stay home. Stay safe. Protect Each Other“which means: Stay home, stay safe, protect each other.

This shirt is for sale in the official online store of the singer for only $ 26 and for a limited time.

This shirt supports the WHO’s efforts to fight COVID-19. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 for the World Health Organization, promoted by the United Nations Foundation, “they wrote on the page.

This great donation supports the work you have done WHO to identify and understand the spread of the virus around the world and ensure that patients receive the necessary careAs well as frontline workers obtain essential supplies and information and accelerate the development of vaccines, tests, and also treatments.

At a time like today, it is more important than ever to remember the power of people. If you can help, make a donation. 100 percent of the proceeds from this jersey will go toward fighting the Covid-19. Stay home, stay isolated and protect each other, “says Harry.

Harry is currently in California since could not return to his family in England, so you cannot be with them in these difficult times.

While he was in Los Angeles it was when they began to declare quarantine in the country and in many others due to the crisis around the world, so wait for a flight to be confirmed so you can return to your country.

These days of isolation, the British composer has been taking advantage to compose and playing his favorite instruments, as well as doing activities he had forgotten.

In addition, he has announced that all the dates of his concerts that he would have for this 2020 will be rescheduled For the year 2021.

