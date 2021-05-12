Harry Styles in ‘My Policeman’: images, release date …

Harry Styles had to postpone his tour again (which has been ‘rescheduled’ for 2022), but has been developing his role as an actor with director Olivia Wilde in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and in a highly anticipated production, ‘My Policeman’, the adaptation of the homonymous novel (2012) by Bethan Roberts.

In this film, set in the Brighton of the 50s (with time jumps), Harry will play Tom, a policeman, with whom Marion will fall in love, played by Emma Corrin, Lady Di in ‘The Crown’. But things get a bit complicated when Tom meets Patrick (David Dawson) and they have an ‘affair’.

After an ‘insider’ of the film told The Sun newspaper that Harry will film sex scenes and come out naked in the movie —A story that went viral on social networks—, we have already seen him for the first time with the uniform on, in the middle of filming. And now we have more info and photos!

PREMIERE DATE OF ‘MY POLICEMAN’

The film began filming in England a few weeks ago and what we can predict, for now, is that it is a bombshell, and also a great story that will become a benchmark for the LGBT community.

In the statements that the source provided to the British media, he assured that from the ‘set’ “they want the sex scenes to look as real as possible and yes, he will come out totally naked. He will also record two risque scenes with David Dawson. I don’t know it will leave a lot to the imagination. “

FILM PHOTOS

For now, we are left with the photos that we are seeing from the filming in which Harry wears some ‘lookazos’ from the 50s that go like a glove.

