“data-reactid =” 25 “> The young artist’s courage, his undoubted charisma and his captivating smile left the artist” red “like a tomato, and even a little” dizzy “at such a display of personal” charm “, but Nothing else really happened between them, as she clarified in conversation with Interview magazine.

“data-reactid =” 26 “>” This little boy knows how to move in that area because he has a lot of style. He conquered me when I was 35 or so, and he was 21. I know, I know, it made me dizzy. The fact is that I have heard similar experiences from other girls, he knows perfectly how to do these things because he is a very charming young man. I certainly blushed and my face turned bright red, “the music star confessed in her lively talk.

A few months ago, the always extroverted and tongue-tied Sia openly revealed that she would love to have an unattached sex relationship with her good friend Diplo, the producer with whom she collaborates closely on the LSD electronic music project, as he became one of the Few men in the world – five in all – who find him irresistibly attractive. “A good part of our bond involves avoiding sex, because we know it would ruin our professional relationship. It is very sexy,” he joked.