Harry Styles finished filming his scenes for “My Policeman” in Venice

Harry Styles has completed one more film project in his career. The production of “My policeman” has come to an end in Venice.

Harry Styles said goodbye to his character in the movie “My Policeman” this week. Together with his colleagues, he celebrated that they finished filming all their scenes and now, the film enters the post-production phase.

During the last months Harry he got into the psyche of a cop named Tom who in fiction is Emma Corrin’s husband. Together they discover that he likes men, but although it does not imply a problem for their relationship, the society of the time does not think the same.

Harry jumped into this story after having concluded his participation in “Don’t worry darling”, the film directed by Olivia Wilde in which rumors about his relationship with the actress began to sound. Without being seen together lately, it seemed like they had started living together before Styles started on this project.

On his last day of filming, he was seen with producer Michael Grand and David Dawson, with whom he also shared credits in the film. According to rumors, Harry already has his next film in mind: “Faster, cheaper, better” that everything seems to indicate that it will be directed by Dan Gilroy according to IMDb.