Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Romantic Vacation in Tuscany

Although neither officially confirmed their relationship, the photos speak louder than a thousand words. Again, love was born on the sets.

Summer has arrived, the days of sun and heat, and love begins to bloom again. After travel was enabled after the Covid pandemic, many celebrities took the opportunity to take a getaway to the beach or away from the big city.

And although many already confirmed couples were photographed on their vacations, it also resulted in the revelation of new loves that arise.

Harry Styles Y Olivia wilde They met on the set of “Don’t worry darling.” And although the relationship rumors have been in place for months, neither of them has confirmed that it is true.

Although that is no longer necessary. The couple was seen enjoying a beautiful vacation in Italy, closer together than ever.

Taking advantage of the fact that he finished filming “My Policeman”, the former One Direction member decided to relax and enjoy the beach with his new love.

Enjoying the sun and warmth of summer, Styles and Wilde took a yacht ride while sharing a romantic moment.

The couple enjoyed sunbathing, taking a dip, reading a book, and even dancing on the ship they were traveling on. In addition, the kisses and hugs were not lacking at any time.

These photographs confirm the suspicions of the relationship of both artists, which until now were only rumors.

So far they had not been shown together as a couple, but without a doubt these photographs completely change the cards.

For months, many media speculating about the relationship claimed that Olivia had ended her 10-year relationship with the father of her two children, Jason Sudeikis, “because she had fallen in love with Styles.”

The 27-year-old singer and 37-year-old actress finally crown their love with a vacation in Tuscany to show us that reality is always stranger than fiction.

