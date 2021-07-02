Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Relationship Is Getting Serious

In case you were respectfully curious, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are fully still dating. And they’re also super serious. A source told Entertainment Tonight that “It’s obvious that this was not a rebound or a short fling” and that “they care so much about each other and have a deep connection.”

Apparently Olivia and Harry are spending time in England together and are “pretty low key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye,” which is probably why we haven’t seen them in a moment.

As a reminder for those of you who haven’t been obsessively chronicling every update on Harry and Olivia’s relationship in their diary, they were first linked in January when they were seen holding hands at a wedding after filming Olivia’s movie Don’t Worry Darling.

As ET’s source notes they’ve been super low-key ever since, but Olivia straight up GUSHED about Harry ahead of their relationship, telling Vogue, “To me, he’s very modern, and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has — truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity — is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world. I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It’s pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence. “

