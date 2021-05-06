Harry Styles and Emma Corrin share a passionate kiss!

Harry Styles is unstoppable! Now he was seen giving Emma Corrin a kiss as part of the scenes they share in “My Policeman.”

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin have attracted attention to the new film in which they both star: “My Policeman”, based on the novel by Bethan Roberts that has been adapted for film under the direction of Michael Grandage.

Styles, 27, and Corrin, 25, are the romantic couple who appear in the plot to steal sighs and provoke unexpected reactions as more details of their relationship are discovered.

When Harry’s character (who plays a cop named Tom) marries Emma (called Marion in fiction), it seems that their lives will be simple, until a love triangle comes to light.

Tom also falls in love with Patrick (played by David Dawson), a museum curator, and suddenly the lives of the three are under threat of their secret being discovered.

Although Amazon Studios had originally thought of Lily James for the role of Marion, they eventually decided that Emma Corrin would appear in the film.

Both she and Harry Styles come off a string of projects in which they have caused great anticipation, Emma with “The Crown” and Harry with “Don’t worry darling”, which for now is in post production.

As if it were a time bomb, Harry seems focused on achieving the greatest number of successes both in his musical career and at the acting level, as it is also rumored that when his commitment to “My Policeman” ends he will participate in “Faster, cheaper , better ”, the story of an entrepreneur directed by Dan Gilroy.