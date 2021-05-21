Harry recalls finding Meghan crying over Palace smears

Harry recounted that found Meghan crying silently in the middle of the night for the “combined effort of the Firm and the media to defame her.” It was heartbreaking. I hugged her, we talked, she cried and cried and cried”Explained the prince.

At the time of the bullying allegations, the Sussex spokesman flatly denied them saying that Meghan is absolutely against harassment of any kind so she would be incapable of behaving in such a way. “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been bullied and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work creating compassion around the world and will continue to strive to set the example of doing what is right and what is good. “