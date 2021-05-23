Harry Potter’s wand and glasses up for auction

The auction will take place between June 29 and July 1

Harry Potter fans can get hold of a real gem. Almost a relic, pun intended.

The wand and glasses from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, that is, those of Daniel Radcliffe will be auctioned. The original wand and glasses that the actor wore in the last two films in the series will be auctioned by Prop Store Ultimate Collectibles next month.

The store will hold a live auction of film and television memorabilia in Los Angeles from June 29 to July 1.

The auction features more than 1,300 original accessories, costumes and entertainment memorabilia, according to the store’s website. Other items included in the auction are the hat worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones or the mask signed by Jim Carrey used in ‘The Mask’. That, in addition to various gadgets related to the Star Wars saga, such as the script of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ with notes from the own Carrie Fisher.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Last December, the Prop Store held a similar auction in London. Best-selling items included the “holo-emitter” from The Doctor from ‘Star Trek: Voyager’, which sold for nearly $ 10,000, and the ‘Functional Hero of the Dead’ book from ‘The Mummy’, which was released. sold for almost $ 60,000. Or even the hat he wore from Jack Nicholson in the 1989 Batman for about $ 42,000. Every item purchased through the Prop Store also comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The collector’s items every Harry Potter fan wants to own

Trivial Pursuit ‘Harry Potter’

HARRY POTTER amazon.es

€ 20.95

Golden Snitch Lamp ‘Harry Potter’

HARRY POTTER amazon.es

€ 31.08

LEGO Hogwarts Express ‘Harry Potter’

LEGO amazon.es

€ 79.95

Lord Voldemort action figure 18 cm

HARRY POTTER zavvi.es

€ 14.99

Travel Mug ‘Harry Potter’

HARRY POTTER amazon.es

€ 13.26

Doormat ‘Alohomora’

HARRY POTTER zavvi.es

€ 17.99

Albus Dumbledore’s wand

HARRY POTTER zavvi.es

€ 12.99

Plush ‘Harry Potter’

HARRY POTTER elcorteingles.es

€ 10.00

Figure Funko Pop! – Fawkes – Harry Potter

HARRY POTTER zavvi.es

€ 12.99

Collection of the saga on Blu-Ray

HARRY POTTER amazon.es

€ 44.99

UNO card game ‘Harry Potter’

MATELL GAMES amazon.es

€ 12.72

Gryiffindor vintage cap

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io