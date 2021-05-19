Harry Potter: Two TV Specials Announced to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Harry Potter fans will be happy to know that in 2021, the year that marks two decades since the premiere of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone – 80% will enjoy two television specials, dedicated to the magical world of Harry Potter, also known as Wizarding World, which is based on the books by the English writer JK Rowling.

In 2001, millions of children around the world were introduced to the story of a young wizard who lived on the margins and suddenly found out that he was a wizard and had been invited to go to Hogwarts magic school. From that moment on he makes new friends and has adventures in and out of school, but always full of magic.

According to Deadline, the first Harry Potter special we’ll see is a competition show where fans will answer questions and show who is the most knowledgeable about the wizarding world of Harry Potter; This special is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Warner Horizon, and will premiere on HBO Max, Cartoon Network and TBS in the United States later this year. Tom ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics stated:

To celebrate the devoted fans, old and new, who have kept the magic of the Wizarding World alive in so many ways for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their Harry Potter fandom in an unmissable cross-platform television event. All Potter fans can prepare for this unique and definitive celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their knowledge of the Wizarding World.

The second special is described as a “flashback special”, there are no details about what we will see yet, but stay tuned for new news about the specials soon. What no one can deny is that Harry Potter is one of the most successful and blockbuster film sagas of all time. The triumph of his story, however, dates back to the publication of the first book in 1997, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which was a best-seller and made the young wizard an idol of millions. With the release of the movies, fame grew even more and by the time JK Rowling published the last book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the writer and the actors were admired around the world.

The Harry Potter saga mixes the detective genre with fantasy, and among its most important influences are different mythologies from around the world, as well as the King Arthur books by TH White. It consists of seven books and eight films, as the last book was divided into two tapes to have more time.

In addition to Harry Potter, Rowling has worked with David Yates, the director of the last four installments of the film series, on the script for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 73% and Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%, which were not as enthusiastically received by critics and fans, and have been surrounded by controversy. In 2018 he was criticized for including Johnny Depp, accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard, and in 2020, after audios and images were revealed that questioned Heard’s statements, the controversy was Depp’s dismissal from Fantastic Beasts 3, after he lost the trial against the British newspaper The Sun. Another controversial no less great was that of JK Rowling, who was first an idol in the LGBTQ community and then openly declared against trans rights, which has drawn her a lot of criticism.

