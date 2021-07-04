Harry Potter star reveals why the cast doesn’t want a revival or reboot of the saga

Although it has been time since the conclusion of Harry Potter on the big screen, fans don’t forget the story and want more. There are many requests that Warner Bros. receives every day for a sequel to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II – 96%, however, the study has given no indication of having similar plans. Bonnie Wright, an actress who plays Gini Weasley in the movies, reveals that she prefers to leave the saga alone and that some kind of revival is not necessary for the story. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The last book linked to the Wizarding World was Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, published in 2007 and whose film adaptations appeared in 2010 and 2011. Since then fans of the saga have had almost no new material about the fantastic wizard who became On the pillar of a whole generation, we can only make a special mention of Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy, the play. The immense “boy who lived” fandom holds on to the novels and their adaptations, making sense of one of the most lucrative franchises of all time, and the magic remains, even with the unfortunate comments JK Rowling made in 2020. .

Given the existence of Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy, there are not a few fans who want an adaptation with the actors of the original saga, but there are those who prefer that things remain as they are, Bonnie wright is one of them. The 30-year-old actress speaks for People magazine on this topic.

Hope they keep it as it was. I think it’s like a time capsule, and [si] You open it and it changes and everything feels a little different … Sure, I miss playing Ginny, but I always like the idea that she is properly compacted in those seven years at Hogwarts. At the same time, I love the experience very much. And I know that the production and all of us would do so well that no matter what they imagined, it would be great.

But even if there are no Harry Potter movies on the way, there are those who still hope to return to their old characters. An example of the above is Tom Felton, actor of Draco Malfoy, who for People also declared a few days ago that he wants to return as the pureblood wizard, or any Malfoy: “If you ask me if I will dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, absolutely. Any. I’ll play Draco’s son if that’s what you really want! Any chance to go back to being a Malfoy would be very welcome. “

Right now, the only big screen project related to Harry Potter is Fantastic Beasts 3, a problematic film that has drawn all kinds of scandals since last year. His recordings were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, then came the controversy of JK Rowling and his transphobic tweets, later the firing of Johnny Depp after his loss to Amber Heard in the London court and his subsequent replacement with Mads Mikkelsen.

Will we see more of Harry Potter in the distant future? Perhaps The Cursed Legacy ends up coming true. Some think that Warner Bros. is waiting for the actors to get old enough to play the adult versions of their characters, the truth is that anything can happen and the Wizarding World is there for the studio to continue making the best of it. of him on the big screen.

Fantastic Beasts 3 has a premiere scheduled for July 14, 2022.

