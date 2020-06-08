Much has been rumored about a Harry Potter RPG. The fact is that the mythical saga of magicians has not seen an AAA video game on consoles for years. Taking into account that the main plot is finished, it is normal for the young magician’s work to be exploited from other points of view, delving into other aspects of his world, placing the action at a different point in the chronology … Something like this is what What does it look like? Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy, the alleged name of the new RPG set in the Harry Potter universe.

As collected in VG247, an alleged worker has shared numerous details of the project that Warner Bros and Avalanche Software (those of Disney Infinity, not to be confused with the creators of Just Cause) are dealing with. According to this leak the game takes place after the events of the book, so you will not face Voldemort, but a former Death Eater who leads a smaller cast of villains.

This setting allows some cameos as confirmed by the leaker. The world will have a structure where all the missions will be carried out through a hub (we assume that Hogwarts itself), where each main area will have its own NPCs, missions and the like. Hogwarts, Hogsmead and the Ministry are three of the four zones included.

The author of the leak claims that the game will not have the Harry Potter name in the title, and will instead be called Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy. The name already gives us some clues of the aforementioned setting and house with the sequel to Harry Potter, called The Cursed Legacy. According to the leak, the starring role will be filled by a Hogwarts student with which we will play until graduation. As a good RPG, we can choose the gender of our character, customize it, as well as choose whether it is full-blooded, muggle or half-blood, something quite curious.

The game will not cut in some respects, so according to the leaked information it would receive a rating of Mature (equivalent +18 in PEGI), or as a lower rating Teen (equivalent to +16 in PEGI). Part of the blame for these ratings would be related to the romantic subplots, since you could marry with love interests.

Continuing with topics of the RPG genre, Dark Legacy will also have a skill tree that will unlock new options as we invest in improving our character. The rumor states that the tree has five branches and some of them are divided into a kind of moral system (good / bad), although it is ruled out that we can learn prohibited spells.

As for the gameplay, it is said that the combat is fluid, where we will have to be aware of the tactics to use and our energy (we assume that the equivalent of mana). Our rivals will be all kinds of creatures from the Harry Potter universe (yes, also gnomes), as well as other rival magicians. The rivals would be generated by a Nemesis-like system from the Shadow of Mordor saga. That means that each rival that we face will be unique and that we can make the decision to kill him, simply beat him or convince him to join our cause.

Apart from everything mentioned there will also be multiple secondary activities based on the lore of the Harry Potter saga such as Quidditch or a Gwent-style card game in The Witcher 3. Finally, the leak concludes that the announcement of the title is scheduled for this August, although we would not have it in our hands until the summer of 2021.

Originally his announcement was planned for this month, where E3 was going to be held, in which Warner Bros was going to have an important weight in the event, since according to the former Kotaku editor Jason Schreier, Warner had a conference of his own with multiple prepared announcements about Batman, Harry Potter and other brands.

We are not going to deny it, everything leaked sounds very good so it is time to contain expectations and hope that sooner rather than later we will have an official announcement.