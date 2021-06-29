Harry Potter returns to the US stages

The performance will resume as a one-part show The revised play will be among the first Broadway shows to return after the pandemic closes.

Every time normality advances little by little in the world of culture. Broadway and other shows are not going to be less. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy” will make its return to the US stage for the first time since the closures due to the pandemic as a one-piece show. Originally the play was divided into two parts, but it will no longer require two tickets to see it in its entirety. Shows will resume soon in New York, San Francisco and also in Canada.

The award-winning play takes place 19 years after the events of the book saga and follows Harry, Hermione and Ron on an entirely new adventure, with a new generation of wizards and witches.

Here’s what playwrights Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, who reworked the original script with JK Rowling, had to say about the ad. “We are incredibly excited to return to the United States with this reinvented ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy’. We have been working hard on this remake throughout the lockdown and it has been a happy process of rediscovery. It has given us a unique opportunity to to look at the work with new eyes and it has inspired the entire creative team every step of the way. “

Rowling also commented on the new approach to the play. “Collaborating on ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy’ has been one of the great joys of my professional life. While no one would wish what happened over the last year, Jack, John and the top-notch creatives were the first to breathe life into the production – the opportunity to re-revise the play and find a new way to frame our story, with jaw-dropping illusions and exquisite new staging, while still maintaining our original story intact. I am so proud to be associated with this reimagined remake, and to welcome audiences to Lyric, Curran and Ed Mirvish theaters. “

The first performances of this new version of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, its original title, will take place on November 16 at the Lyric Theater on Broadway. Soon after, the show will run at the Curran in San Francisco, starting on January 11 next year, while the Canadian premiere in Toronto will begin in May 2022 at the Ed Mirvish Theater. Tickets for Broadway will be available to the general public on July 12 and tickets for San Francisco will be available on July 21.

