Over the past few months, we’ve witnessed all kinds of rumors based on the big news to come with a new Harry Potter title. A game whose name is not known for the moment, even though it has been one of the most desired since the leak of his trailer with small gameplay scenes. And while we’ve recently witnessed some clues that the game could be announced very soon, now new information has caught the attention of fans.

According to recent leak, the title of Avalanche has been in development since 2017 and they mention that they could come under the name of Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy, thus eliminating the name of Harry Potter. Information that comes through Reddit by someone who claims to work on the promotional material for Warner Bros. And who has not hesitated to share a series of interesting data.

Something that could make us suspect the leaked trailer is assured in this rumor where it is mentioned that we will not play the young wizard, but we will have the role of a Hogwarts student from the first year to graduation. Thus, the player will have the option to choose the gender, whether it is pure blood, muggle or mestizo and even all kinds of customization options.

As for the story, the player would have the opportunity to know the end of the saga, so there would be no confrontation with Voldemort, although our enemy would be a Death Eater who leads a slightly smaller group of villains. On the other hand, our character would tour all kinds of areas that will have their own characters and missions and, among these areas, we will have both the school and the Ministry of Magic.

It is also mentioned that the player will have an interesting skill tree so that players can unlock throughout the game, and even using bad points if desired. Regarding the combat system, he describes it as fluid and will be closely linked to the strategy. With a little more emphasis on a Nemesis System in which the rival magicians will be located. But nothing ends here, but even mentions that we will have love interests, and may even experience a great romance until they get married. Of course, all this is part of a rumor that, as we have said, has not been confirmed.