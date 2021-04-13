‘Harry Potter’: Matthew Lewis tells an emotional anecdote with Alan Rickman

Matthew Lewis played the shy but brave Neville Longbottom from the first to the last film in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, beginning, like his peers, when he was a child. The same passage through the saga had the legendary British actor Alan Rickman, who put himself in the shoes of Severus Snape in each and every one of the tapes. Unfortunately, the actor left us in 2016 at the age of 69, but it has become clear that the entire team that worked alongside him still has very good memories of him..

Lewis chatted with the Inside of You podcast about his career, of course, the pandemic, and about his personal life with all the anecdotes lived in front of and behind the cameras. His time at Howarts has marked a lot, and unsurprisingly, his life, and of this he keeps many memories and stories to tell. But of all of them the listeners drew a lot of attention, one that lived with Alan Rickman himself, which reflects the influence that his presence and having met him had on the boys. His work as Snape was always one of the most outstanding among the cast, that together with his resume and his way of being was noticed when you talked to him.

Lewis specifically remembered one day, already finishing with the filming of the latest film ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’, when he wanted to visit him to thank him for everything the actor had given him: “I went to his caravan. And I said, “Hey, I know this is your last day, and I just wanted to tell you that it’s been amazing working with you for so long. I know we haven’t talked much, but I just wanted to say it was because it terrified me, but you were amazing. Thank you for allowing me to work with you for 10 years and for never having yelled at me or treated any of us as less than your equal, “he said. Rickman then received him as a good host and wanted to have a personal chat with him: “And he said, ‘Come in’. And he put the kettle on, and we had a cup of tea and chatted about what I was going to do in my future career and what he recommended I do.”, finished counting.

Where was Lewis’ career

Surely many have lost track of Matthew Lewis since he stopped being Neville Longbottom in ‘Harry Potter’, but the actor has not stopped working for film and TV since then. Among his best known roles, the successful 2016 romantic film ‘Before You’ stands out, where he shared a cast with Emilia Clarke, among others. He also starred in 2012 with Vanessa Kirby in the thriller ‘Wasteland’. On television he worked on series such as ‘Ripper Street’ for the BBC and recently focused on the Channel 5 miniseries ‘All creatures great and small’, which arrived in 2020 and can be seen on Filmin.