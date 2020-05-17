The Harry Potter saga and the Ghostbusters movie are several decades apart and apparently cover different topics. Although it goes without saying that the two reflect a great imagination on the part of their creators. However, a crazy theory suggests that both stories exist in the same universe.

By 1984 the theaters brought to their screens a group of ghostbusters with the mission of defeating dark spirits that wreak havoc in New York City. On the other hand, Harry Potter tells the story of a magic student who must face Lord Voldemort, a powerful wizard who wants to dominate the planet with dark magic. And although it sounds crazy, both stories happen in the same universe according to a theory published on Reddit that has gone viral these days. In addition, also The remake of Ghostbusters, published in 2016, should be taken into account. We know it can be shocking, so take your time.

The Reddit user puts it verbatim: I interpret Ghostbusters as when Muggles (that’s what they call humans without magic in Harry Potter) accidentally discover magic through science.

This theory contains much more detail. He argues that Gozer the Destroyer (main villain of Ghostbusters) may have been a witch who made Muggles believe that he was an ancient deity, forcing them to build a building to later make a Horcrux and transfer their soul to it.

The Ivan Reitman-directed film made its theaters in 1984.

To these events there was an immediate response from the Wizarding World sending Peck to stop ghostbusters from exposing wizard secrets to Muggles. Peck would act as Auror, but since New York City is heavily populated, he could be discovered using spells, so he tries to get ghostbusters arrested using logic, the Reddit user writes.

If you like J.K. Rowling, you're looking forward to the possible game based on these magical stories being announced, right?