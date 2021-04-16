Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory dies

(CNN) – British actress Helen McCrory, known for her appearances on the hit television show Peaky Blinders and the Harry Potter film series, has died at age 52. A statement posted on Twitter by her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis on Friday said that “after a heroic battle with cancer,” McCrory “passed away peacefully at home surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

McCrory was known both in Britain and abroad for her portrayals of Narcissa Malfoy, the mother of Harry Potter’s nemesis Draco Malfoy, in the Harry Potter film series, and Polly Gray, the steely matriarch of the popular Peaky series. BBC One Blinders.

Lewis, who married McCrory in 2007, said in his statement that his wife “died as she lived. Without fear”.

“God, we love her and we know how lucky we were to have had her in our lives. She glowed so brightly. Go now, little one, on the air and thank you, “concluded the statement.

The official Peaky Blinders Twitter account posted a photo of McCrory playing her character Polly Gray, saying that “all our love and thoughts are with Helen’s family.”

The Wizarding World Twitter account calling itself the “official home of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts” said they were “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our beloved Helen McCrory, who portrayed Narcissa Malfoy with such depth and brilliance in the series. of Harry Potter movies ».

British comedian and actor Matt Lucas, who worked with McCrory on a non-profit campaign to feed health workers in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), said the actress will be equally remembered for her “ disinterest and generosity ».

“She and Damian were the engines of FeedNHS, working tirelessly during the pandemic to raise millions for others.”

Piers Wenger, BBC Drama Director in a statement titled Helen “one of the best actresses this country will ever see”

“From Potter to Peaky, from Blair to Bond, Helen’s bravery made each role she played unique and unmissable.”

Britain’s iconic National Theater, where McCrory stepped on the stage many times, called McCrory “without a doubt one of the greatest actors of his generation” and one of its “most distinctive and charismatic artists.”

McCrory also served as an ambassador for Britain’s Old Vic Theater, who called her a “luminous presence on stage and screen” who “made us laugh.”