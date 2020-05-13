Shared universes are today! It does not matter if they are two franchises that are several decades apart or different themes, as long as you have the imagination (and idleness) to create them, an example It is the theory that ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Ghostbusters’ exist in the same universe.

In 1984, the story of a group of ghost hunters who have to defeat dark spirits that terrorize New York City arrived in theaters. While ‘Harry Potter’, based on the homonymous books written by J.K. Rowling, It tells of a student of sorcery who must confront Lord Voldemort, who wishes to take over the world with dark magic.

These two sagas deal with paranormal and fantasy themes, however, many people could not imagine that they could coexist in the same plane, until the theory that made FanTheory, A user of the Reddit platform, which notes that ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Ghostbusters’ exist in the same universe.

“I interpret Ghostbusters to be when Muggles begin to discover magic by scientific means rather than the magicians who were born with it. Proton packs, neutrino rods, and the particle accelerator are just tech wands that the main characters accidentally discovered while they made ghost-catching technology, “the theory reads.

It is also explained that Gozer, the villain of the first installment was a sorcerer of ancient times who posed as a god and He forced people to make sacrifices to make the 550 Central Park West building a horcrux.

And if that was not enough, Walter Peck, the human antagonist of this film was a magician who was sent to stop the Ghostbusters from exposing the magical world. Regarding the second part, the theory indicates that the main villain also I was a sorcerer who used a painting as a horcrux and he needed to find a suitable host to take his body in, something akin to what Voldemort did.

Ghostbusters are in the same universe with Harry Potter from r / FanTheories

“Ghostbusters of 2016 is in the same universe and the wizarding world had erased enough memories in the world to prevent people from believing in ghosts, even forcing the original ghostbusters to remember their works, explaining their cameos in the movie” , read in the publication.

With the third part of these ghostbusters already on the way, it will be seen if this theory continues, for the moment we must wait for its premiere in 2021.