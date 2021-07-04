Harry Potter Actress Reveals Her Treatment On Set Changed After Gaining Weight – .

It’s been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released – 80%, the first film in a fantasy saga that would set an important guideline in the audience by bringing to the screen the most famous magician who had first seen the light in 1997 through the book written by JK Rowling. The film became a catapult for actors such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, as well as making the characters played by Rupert Grint and Tom Felton the best known on screen.

The saga also became a meeting point for great film stars such as Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, David Thewlis and Jason Isaacs; however, not the entire cast would be favored by the magic and spells of that world. One of the characters that went from being in the background to having a direct relationship with the protagonists was Lavender Brown, but something that caused confusion among fans was his physical change between the first films and Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince – 84%.

The first version of Brown was a colored girl, when she becomes Ron’s girlfriend she is blonde. Although this generated conversation among those who noticed the change, the character earned his place in history, and although it would not be difficult to think that going through a great production like this would be important for anyone’s career, there are those who do not. they lived it in the best way. That was the case with Jessie Cave, Lavender Brown from the sixth movie.

During an interview with People, the now writer was sincere in stating that working on the saga was not as good as anyone would think, because she was emotionally affected by the fact that she had to meet weight standards. According to her words, between her first participation and the second she went up two sizes, and when this happened she felt how the attitude of the production with her changed, making her feel invisible.

I gained a lot of weight after making Harry Potter [y el misterio del príncipe]just because I wasn’t starving. And I was growing up and that’s what happens. They treated me like a different species. It was horrible. It was probably more me and my insecurity, knowing that I was not adjusting to the same size of jeans, but it was not a time when actresses were larger than a size eight. And in the previous movie he had been, and now he was a size 12. That was horrible. It was a really uncomfortable experience. And since then, it has given me weird problems with weight and work. And it’s so screwed up, but it is. Women have to deal with it all the time.

The actress uncovered something that has always been there but that is rarely paid attention to, and it is about how the life of an actor in the beginning can become one of the most toxic stages due to the fact of having to maintain a certain figure to get a role or to be recognized later. Although Cave did not blame the production entirely, she made it clear that it may also have been something she felt for her insecurity, but it still affected her to such a degree that even the relationship between her weight and work is strange.

On the other hand, there is the pressure that young actors are subjected to when they arrive at a large franchise and must meet certain expectations when there is already a cast at a certain level of recognition, and newcomers must be up to it to not go unnoticed. Throughout the ensuing installments Lavender Brown had an interesting twist by joining Voldemort’s army, and while it could not be said that he is one of the audience’s favorite characters, he did earn a spot on screen.