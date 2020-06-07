Once again the creator of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga is in the eye of the hurricane due to recent tweets where she wrote against the trans community, which provoked the anger of the Twitter community, but she was also involved in these reactions one of the actresses of the franchise Was it Emma Watson who answered the writer, or did Katie Leung respond to J.K. Rowling?

It must be remembered that months ago the attacks against the writer began for supporting people and opinions that disagree on treating a woman as well as a trans, a recent example was given on June 6 when the famous woman shared an article where Calls for post-pandemic treatment of “menstruating people” equally, to which she said with annoyance that these people are called: women.

This made many people want to cast a spell against the producer, but soon after the actress who played Cho Chang, Katie Leung responded to J.K. Rowling in a way that surprised many users.

https://t.co/X2iZBPzII4 – Katie Leung (@Kt_Leung) June 7, 2020

On his Twitter account, Leung wrote, “So, you want to know my thoughts on Cho Chang? Well, here it goes …”, then he put a long thread where put up several articles on the rights of the trans African American community, this motivated by the protests against racism that have been made in the United States in the last week.

Following these comments from the actress along with other users, Rowling commented on Twitter that she respects the trans community and would fight for her rights, but He indicated that women, who also suffer from violence, should not be ignored.

“If gender is not real, there is no attraction to it. If gender is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of gender eliminates the many people’s ability to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not hate to tell the truth, “he explained.

Rowling’s way of thinking has disappointed some fans, who had in mind that she supported the entire LGBT community, Well, he has previously defended the right to equity in all kinds of issues, from love to work.