Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory asked her family to be happy after her passing

On April 16, the unfortunate passing of Helen McCrory was reported, the extremely talented British BAFTA-winning actress who for years has enchanted the world with her performances. Movie fans Harry PotterAs well as the Peaky Blinders series, they just couldn’t believe the news, but it turned out to be true; Helen he had died of cancer when he was only 52 years old. Through The Times, her husband Damian Lewis shared a few words in honor of McCrory, who during his last days asked his family to carry on despite his death. In the following paragraphs we share all the details.

Helen McCrory She is known worldwide for playing Narcissa Malfoy, Draco’s mother, in some of the Harry Potter films; also for his remarkable performance in Peaky blinders as Polly Gray, the relentless matriarch of the Shelby family. Of course, the two roles mentioned above are not the only ones in his career, as he also appeared in films such as Interview with the Vampire – 61%, Montecristo – 73%, The Invention of Hugo Cabret – 94%, 007 Operation Skyfall – 93%, The Fantastic Mr. Zorro – 92%, Van Gogh Letters – 80% and many more. He was distinguished as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2017.

McCrory got married with Damien Lewis in 2007 and together they had two children. Lewis, who in 2019 was present in Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood – 94% playing Steve McQueen, wrote a lengthy tribute to his wife:

On a weekend when newspapers will rightly pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh, thousands of people around the world have been remembering my Duchess, my little one, royalty in her own right. And I would like to contribute something. When I say ‘royalty’, of course, I mean the esteem in which Helen is held in our business. Her nickname for many was Lady Helen (sorry, Lady Helen [Mirren]), and although we will never know now if that would have become a reality, I think secretly, we do.

Damian maintains that Helen in life was cheerful, very capable of enjoying life and that she was always full of warmth and fun to share. The actor published some of the words that his wife shared with him and their two children before passing away:

I want dad to have girlfriends, many, everyone must love again, love is not possessive, but you know, Damian, try to at least get through the funeral without kissing someone. Don’t be sad, because even though I’m about to leave, I have lived the life I wanted.

That’s right, the death of Helen McCrory It was quite close to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh and his subsequent funeral ceremonies, however, the name of the actress did not go unnoticed when the death was confirmed. Social networks were filled with posts of sadness in which countless fans regretted his departure, especially those who watch Peaky blinders with sovereign loyalty, since Aunt Polly’s story has not officially ended. What trick will the scriptwriters of the new chapters or future projects use to hide their absence? Of course we also expect a kind of tribute from you.

Season six of Peaky Blinders will arrive on platforms this 2021, however, an exact date for its launch has not been confirmed. In mid-January, the creator of the series told Variety that in addition to the subsequent film that is planned, there will also be some spin-offs:

We are in development. It is a fully formed idea and has a beginning, middle, and end. And I think it will be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far. There will be things that I don’t really call spin-offs, but there will be other TV series that I hope will be born. [gracias a la película], and that they will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family.

