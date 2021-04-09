Harry Potter actor ruined movies for his kids

Share

Jason Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter saga and his participation made his children not enjoy the films of the famous wizard.

The character of Lucius malfoy first appeared in the second installment of the franchise titled Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002). After that he was gaining more prominence since he was on the side of the villain Lord Voldemort.

In a recent interview Jason Isaacs has made it clear that he has ruined the saga of Harry Potter for your children. The actor joked that his children would rather “eat their toes” than watch anything he’s been on, explaining that it’s not just the movies of Harry Potter what their children also avoid.

“Oh God, no, my kids don’t look at anything I’m in, I blew it for them. They’d rather eat their toes than look at anything their dad is on. Let’s park Harry Potter for a second. In almost everything else I’ve done, they watched their father have sex or murder people, sometimes both at the same time. It is not something that people want to deal with, except in therapy. On the other hand, they love books ”.

What is the future of the saga?

On Warner Bros. they know perfectly well that exploiting the franchise of Harry Potter it’s a great idea. The Fantastic Animals movies do not have the expected results and that is why they will explore other times with other characters. It is already being speculated that they will make an adaptation of the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, although for this they should have the original casting. Something that the fans will undoubtedly like a lot. Another idea he has on the table is to show how the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. So we would see magicians in real action Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin, which gave names to the 4 houses in which the students are divided.

Hopefully soon we have great news of the saga Harry Potter and can release new movies in cinemas or series in HBO Max.

Share