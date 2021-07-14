Harry Maguire revealed the hell his father lived in the finale

England international Harry Maguire revealed on Wednesday that his father could have two broken ribs after being run over by the crowd that forced their way into the stadium of Wembley in the final of the Eurocup.

Alan Maguire, 56, was involved in the chaotic scenes that took place in the London stadium, which left him with “trouble breathing”, according to the central defender of the English team and Manchester United, one of the most prominent in the European tournament, despite the defeat in the final against Italy.

Also read: Álvaro Morales responds to the Argentine newspaper that he attacked him for his criticism of Lionel Messi

After being attacked, the footballer’s father was trampled by the “stampede” of people who forced his entry into the stadium without having seats, when he was going with the defense agent, Kenneth shepherd, towards the designated area in a stand for the relatives of the English players.

Terrible, Harry Maguire’s father, trampled on in the incidents around Wembley leading up to the final: “They hurt him a lot. My father couldn’t breathe and he ended up with some broken ribs. I don’t want anyone to experience this kind of thing.” . pic.twitter.com/yey78f4H4y – Manu Heredia (@ ManuHeredia21) July 14, 2021

“It was not a good experience, it left him touched. But he was lucky because in all the other games he has gone to (in the European Championship) he carried my nephew or one of my daughters on his shoulders,” Maguire told The Sun newspaper. , and specified that his two little girls did not go to the final on Sunday.

The images of these incidents, as well as the destruction and attacks perpetrated by English “hooligans”, have gone around the world, which has overshadowed the good performance of the “Three Lions” in the European event.

“I have seen many videos and I have spoken with my father and my family. The ones who had it the worst were my father and my agent. I hope we can learn from this and ensure that it does not happen again,” Maguire added.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content