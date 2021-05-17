Harry Kane’s starting price

05/17/2021

On at 23:42 CEST

What will Tottenham do with Harry Kane? It’s the big million dollar question right now in England. ‘Sky Sports’ advanced this afternoon that the English striker has again asked to leave the club and now we will have to see what happens. Tottenham does not want to sell it, but if football history has shown something, it is that the player, in most cases, ends up playing where he wants.

And what seems clear is that Kane does not want to continue at Tottenham. The Englishman, at 27 years old, wants to go to a project where he is assured of fighting for all the titles and the ‘spur’ club right now has shown that it is not up to it. Thus, and if Kane finally decides to leave yes or yes, Tottenham only has one option: to get the biggest slice possible for his star.

According to ‘talkSport’, the London board, led by President Daniel Levy, would be in a position to sit down to negotiate for the Englishman for a sum always greater than 150 million pounds. A chilling figure that is even higher considering the consequences of the pandemic. We will see how everything happens and if someone enters the bid for those amounts.