Harry Kane’s painful message after losing the Euro Cup final

Harry kaneEngland captain said that penalties are the worst feeling in the world, that his team gave everything to win and that this will hurt them for the rest of their careers. England lost the Euro Cup final at home, at Wembley, to Italy after the penalty shoot-out.

“I couldn’t have given more. The boys couldn’t have given more. Penalties are the worst feeling in the world when you lose. It wasn’t our night, but it was a fantastic tournament and we should keep our heads high. Of course it’s going to hurt now and for a while, but we’re on the right track, “Kane said.

“We played against a very good team. We had the perfect start and they had the ball, but we were controlling it, they didn’t have many chances. Their moment came with the set piece. We improved in extra time and we had a chance. Then the penalties they are the penalties. We gave it everything, but it was not our night “, aimed.

Anyone think of Harry Kane? Tremendous footballer, one of the best strikers today, a killer

And he still hasn’t won a single title! pic.twitter.com/ayfuoWrtmf – Tu_Burro (@ NazaaGonzalez1) July 12, 2021

Kane also explained what he told players who missed penalties.

“You have to keep your head up. It has been a great tournament and anyone can miss a penalty. We win together, we lose together. We will learn and grow from here. This will give us more motivation for the World Cup next year.”

“We should be very proud as a group of what we have achieved. We want to always win, so this will hurt for the rest of our careers, but that’s football,” Kane concluded.

