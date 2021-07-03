Harry Kane’s goal in Ukraine vs England

The Tottenham attacker, Harry kane signed his second goal of the Eurocup, at minute 3. After a great individual play by Sterling, who saw his teammate enabled to leave him hand in hand against the goalkeeper and opened the scoring

As it was budgeted, England has been in control of the ball since before the goal; However, as has been the majority of the tournament, those led by Southgate they have had little strength in the offensive zone.

Shevchenko knows that he has quality players to be able to generate danger in the English defense, considering the speed of Yarmolenko, who has been Ukraine’s best man in Eurocup.

The winner of this match will face the Danish national team next Wednesday at Wembley Stadium. For that game, both teams will already meet their rival in the final.