Harry Kane stalks Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrick Schick for the scoring title

Forward Harry Kane dressed as a hero for the England National Team, converting the win against the Denmark national team, to advance to the Grand Final of Euro 2021.

In the 104th minute in the first overtime, the attacker of Tottenham Hotspur defined from the right after the goalkeeper’s save Kasper schmeichel in the penalty charge to put the 2-1 in favor of the British.

With this score, striker Harry Kane has become the only threat to the attackers. Cristiano Ronaldo of the Portugal National Team and Patrick Schick of the Selection of the Czech Republic for the scoring title of the tournament.

Both the Portuguese and the Czech will be waiting for the performance of the Spurs attacker, who needs to score two goals in the final against the Italian National Team to stay with the distinction and one to share the Eurocopa scoring championship 2021.

It should be noted that the England National Team and striker Harry Kane will seek to close Euro 2021 with a flourish by facing the Italy selection, in the grand final to be held this Sunday, July 11 at Wembley Stadium.

