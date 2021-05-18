Harry Kane made a decision: he will leave Tottenham this summer



Kane has not been able to celebrate any titles with the Spurs.

Apparently, a stormy season finale had Harry Kane finally make up his mind regarding his future. According to ESPN reports, the English forward communicated to Daniel Levy, president of Tottenham Hotspur, his wish to leave the club this summer. Estrella and president met and in that meeting the striker made his intentions clear.

But Kane doesn’t just want to leave Tottenham, but prefers to stay in the Premier League, which would be a very painful blow for the Spurs, as they would be reinforcing one of their direct rivals. For months the Manchester City’s interest in replacing Sergio Aguero with the Englishman. According to ESPN, Manchester United and Chelsea have also contacted the England forward’s representatives.

Harry kane, with 27 years of age, has scored 165 goals in 243 league games. A barbaric figure that places him seventh on the list of all-time top scorers in the Premier League. Its performance is indisputable. He generates goals like few others … but the glories at the collective level do not come. That is why the forward is frustrated, he knows that he is having spectacular individual seasons that do not correspond to the success that he considers he deserves.

Another version of the Harry Kane case

Alasdair Gold, Tottenham’s correspondent for Football London, said that although Harry Kane is frustrated with the situation at the club, he has not reported his wish to leave. “He is not the type of player who creates problems for the club that he loves.“, Maintains the reporter.

Two things are clear: Kane is frustrated and many clubs claim his services. Although it is also true that there is another reality: the complexity of the negotiations. Daniel Levy is usually a tough nut to crack. We noticed it with the Bale case, beyond the fact that he finally went to Real Madrid for a record number. Letting out your greatest asset when you’re on a multi-year contract doesn’t sound good to your ear. The figure that Tottenham would accept for his transfer is around $ 212 million dollars. Paying that amount in times of a pandemic is impossible for most clubs.

ESPN concludes by saying that Kane hopes to resolve his situation before the start of Euro 2020, which will begin on June 11. With less than a month for the aforementioned appointment, we will see what the Kane-Tottenham relationship holds and if any part gives way before everything becomes a novel.