Harry Kane leaving Tottenham? Ryan Mason details the forward’s future

Tottenham Hotspur coach Ryan Mason denied knowing the forward’s future Harry kane, after he asked the club to leave this summer.

Mason, who succeeded José Mourinho and will remain in it until the end of the season, denied being aware of the rumors that put Kane out of the team at the end of this season.

“What I have talked to Harry has been about the game the other day and also about preparing for tomorrow. I don’t know more,” Mason said, in the run-up to the Premier League match against Aston Villa.

Harry Kane tells Tottenham he wants to leave amid Man United, Man City, Chelsea rumors https://t.co/WVAvsmqTW3 – Africantunez and Beauties # follow4follow (@ Africantunez1) May 18, 2021

“Harry is 100% committed to the club for the remainder of the season. He loves the team. He has been here since he was very young and has been climbing categories. I’m sure the fans will be very happy to see him play,” he said.

Kane, according to English media, would be willing to leave Tottenham this summer and join another Premier League team. The London side have failed to win a single title in the past 13 years and will not be taking part in the Champions League next season.

