Harry Kane has yet to speak with new Tottenham coach Fabio Paratici

07/06/2021 at 8:05 PM CEST

The Tottenham player Harry Kane, is preparing for the semifinal of the Euro 2020 England against Denmark, which will take place this Wednesday, July 7 at 9:00 p.m.

Currently there is much talk about the English striker, who has been top scorer in the last year of the Premier League, not only because of their great performances in the Eurocup if not also for his future.

In the TalkSport the English international has broken his silence: “Every time a new coach arrives, there is excitement around the club. I have not returned there and I have not had any contact with him. Now I am with the English team and I focus only on the Eurocup. He is a great coach and has done a great job at Wolves and has made them play well, “he said, referring to Nuno Espirito Santo.

And when asked about Fabio Paratici, Kane has made it clear that he will call him but after finish the euro. “It seemed to me that I understood that he said he wants me to stay at Tottenham. As a player, what you want is to feel wanted, you want to feel wanted. I have not had the opportunity to talk to those people yet. I’m sure we’ll meet after the tournamentWe’ll call each other when you’ve had a week or two of vacation. “