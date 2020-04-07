Harry gives Meghan a definitive no, love could fade in California | Instagram

Plans Meghan Markle could collapse in the face of a refusal of Harry and apparently it is a final decision, what will happen now between the couple?

Since the couple settled in Los Angeles, she has been the main focus of attention for the press itself, which abandoned its real obligations to plan a life far from everything that has to do with royalty.

However, while Meghan is determined to plan her life in Los Angeles, her birthplace, the youngest of the Windsor does not entirely agree and has spread the news that he will not ask for US citizenship so Harry “said no” to Meghan Markle.

Harry reportedly communicated his final decision to Meghan Markle, you are not interested in obtaining permanent residence, much less citizenship despite being married to an American and having the advantages to do so.

Everything seems to indicate that the grandson of the Queen Isabel He is not convinced to give up his still royal privileges because if his relationship with Meghan will not work, it is the door waiting to return to the United Kingdom, the Sunday Times noted.

According to one post this was Harry’s message

Harry told him that he will not apply for a Green Card or dual citizenship any time soon: this will come as a surprise because many assumed he would do so by moving to the United States, “confirmed a source close to Meghan Markle to E! News.

Prince Harry has won “substantial damages” from a news agency that has apologized for taking aerial photos of the country home he and Meghan Markle previously shared until their move to Windsor. Buckingham Palace, where Harry and Meghan have their office, said in a short statement, that Harry “acknowledgments and welcomes the formal apology from Splash News and Picture Agency as referenced in the Statement in Open Court today.” The pictures were taken from a helicopter that hovered close to their former home in Oxfordshire in January and were published in The Times and elsewhere. The low-altitude shots were said to have looked “into the living area and dining area of ​​the home and directly into the bedroom,” the High Court heard in London on Thursday. In a statement, made in the court by Harry’s lawyers, it was said the home – their private country bolthole – “had been chosen by the Duke for himself and his wife given the high level of privacy it afforded given its position in a secluded area surrounded by private farmland away from any areas to which photographers have access. ” And it was said that the images “very seriously undermined the safety and security of The Duke and the home to the extent that they are no longer able to live at the property.” The statement added, “Splash has agreed to pay a substantial sum in damages and legal costs, and has apologized to The Duke.” The couple used the property on the Tew estate in Oxfordshire as a rural escape from their first marital home, Nottingham Cottage, the two-bedroom home at Kensington Palace. A post shared by Meghan Markle (@hrhofsussex) on May 16, 2019 at 10:40 am PDT

According to the Times, the application of citizenship American would force her husband to give up their titles and expose their global earnings to the country’s taxation.

So far, the British newspaper did not detail Harry You are on a 90-day visa and what will happen when that time expires.

However, another publication based on confidential information revealed by Vanity Fair magazine notes that Harry He has a diplomatic visa and is not willing to give up his status in order not to place at the orders of the Treasury the 36 million dollars that make his personal fortune as reported by Minutoneuquen.

It should be mentioned that Meghan Y Harry They have not had the best welcome upon arrival in the United States.

To this are added the recent photos in which Harry He was caught devastating the products of a supermarket to prepare for the coronavirus crisis, which has earned him several criticisms, which did not exempt Meghan with her participation in the documentary of Disney.

Now there is a climate of uncertainty in the present and future of the Sussex

