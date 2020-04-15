Harry communicates his new decision to Meghan Markle, after abandoning everything to follow it | Instagram

As we have well noticed from the progress of the relationship Meghan and Harry Until his current life, the royal has had to give up much of his life and continues to do so, now the royal has something to communicate to his wife, it’s over!

According to a close friend of the couple Harry He made the decision and had to communicate it to Meghan.

A large part of the royal’s circle of friends are not very happy with the decisions the Prince harry to follow Meghan in the dream of becoming a great star.

While Meghan goes after his dreams, Harry he leaves his behind and the only thing left is to follow behind his family and the steps of Meghan Making her happy, today is her only mission, her friends confess.

Apparently, Markle it has limited all activities of the royal and has completely distanced it from the royal family.

Actually, Harry He has no work activities, with his resignation to royalty he also did his military functions that he enjoyed so much, and now he is ready to go one step further at the request of his wife.

It’s over for him “: Harry spoke to Meghan Markle and made the decision” he will not hunt anymore, “says Jane Goodall, Enrique’s friend

One of the hobbies that the youngest son of Diana of Wales It was precisely hunting, an activity that his family has been doing for centuries.

However now “Harry will stop because Meghan does not like hunting. It’s over for him, “according to The Guardian.

This could bring a crisis for the couple, since the only thing they could not regret Harry he is from the family he has formed with his little one ArchieOutside of that, the rest have been losses since his resignation from royalty.

Her very biographer, Angela Levin, has apparently hinted that Harry it is managed at ease Meghan since he is the one who makes the decisions, particularly with Archie.

With broken ties with the members closest to him in the crown Harry don’t know what to do in The Angels, Detail his closest friends, according to a publication by Minutoneuquen.

He is going to take the bag to Meghan Markle, nothing more, they point out

