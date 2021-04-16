Harry and William will not be together in courtship of Duke Felipe | AP

Apparently, even though Prince Harry caught eyes with him prince william In the solemn event to dismiss Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, no signs of brotherhood are expected between the two and the tensions that exist to date are not the reason for this.

It was a statement that came from Buckingham Palace, one of the official residences of the monarch, who confirmed that the princes Harry and William will not be together right now. What is the official version that they have released?

One day after the reserved ceremony that will dismiss the remains of “consort“of Queen Elizabeth, they are carried out, the palace has just announced what will be the alignment of the procession at the funeral of the consort which will be televised.

Someone will take Harry’s place with his brother

Prince William will walk first, along with Peter Philips, son of Princess Anne, then Harry will appear along with David Armstrong-Jones, the son of Princess Margaret (the queen’s late sister). Palace spokesman who explained that the reason for this chronology does not refer to any reason related to the frictions that have existed in recent months between the two after the controversial statements of the “former soldier of the navy” and his wife, the former American actress.

As the source confirmed to People, the lineup is not designed to send any kind of message about the current tensions between the children of the late Princess Diana of Wales.

A practical change instead of sending a signal. This is a funeral and we are not going to get carried away by perceptions of the drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes, they added.

In addition, it was also known that there was a last minute change in the clothing that men will wear at the funeral event.

The queen ordered that everyone should wear a black suit and not their military uniforms, this in order not to discredit Harry, who should no longer wear it because the queen removed all his titles after announcing his final departure from royalty.

Prince Harry will not be able to render military honors.

It would be one of the requests of the remembered officer of the “royal navy” to be fired in the middle of a militarized ceremony added to the fact that he expected a solemn event without all the fanfare and protocols that accompany royalty, also with a limited number of 30 people due to the pandemic.

However, this measure would only accentuate even more the differences that have existed in recent months after Harry’s statements, so the royal would avoid increasing this gap as little as possible and has released one of its latest decisions, which it would break with a tradition of several years ago.

In addition, the decision would be out of tune with the ceremony that the duke would have stipulated, although if family matters are involved, surely the grandfather of the future heirs to the throne would have supported him.

Prince Harry had not been reunited with his family since moving to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle. So far it is unknown if he has met with Prince William, however, they confirm that the “husband of the former Suits star” arrived in London and performed a period of five days of isolation before attending the funeral service.