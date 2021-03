Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed what was going on behind the scenes in her life while meeting the British royal family in an extensive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan even spoke about the conversations the royal family had about her son Archie’s skin tone. Following the revelations, UK Education Secretary Kate Green said Buckingham Palace should launch an investigation into any accusations of racism. Seek help to prevent suicide: CNNE.COM/ HELP