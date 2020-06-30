Harry and Meghan show great gesture with young victim of racist attack | Instagram

Apparently Meghan and Harry They had a beautiful gesture with a young African American woman who was the victim of a racist attack.

The young woman was on her way home when she suffered a attack which left her with second and third degree burns.

The terrible event reached the ears of Meghan and Harry who decided to have a great gesture with the young woman after the terrifying episode.

It was through the US Weekly medium that he had a beautiful gesture with Althea Bernstein 18 years old, name of the young woman, who after the attack left her with serious burns.

The events occurred last Wednesday when Althea, who studies to be a firefighter and a paramedic, drove home for Wisconsin when at the moment she was intercepted by four men who yelled racist insults at her, but one of them came to spray a flammable liquid on her neck and face, then they threw a match at her causing her to be burned.

Until now, it was known that he is in a hospital of the stable locality, was treated by Burns and the attack He is already under investigation and on charges of an act of hatred because everything was deliberate, they say.

So after learning about this case, the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, has shared that the dukes of Sussex They called to find out about Althea’s health, with whom they also spoke.

He Prince harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle They have taken up the message of the movement that has occupied the streets of the United States in the last days after the events that occurred against Floyd and other African-Americans. « The Black Lives Matter ».

The Sussex, and particularly Harry He shared that young people’s voices matter and that Madison has her thoughts, prayers, and wishes.

So far, the former royal couple have in mind to schedule a chat with the girls of Wisconsin, and anyway they thanked Meghan for getting close to childhood in that place.

Thank you Meghan for reaching out and checking out our kids in Madison Wisconsin today. I enjoyed the call, shared last Saturday, June 27.

Meghan and Harry they were on the phone for about 40 minutes where he went Meghan who spoke most of the time to talk about it with Bernstein.

The duchess He took the moment to advise the young woman to stay away from social networks so as not to read all the negative comments as well as to give herself a space, assimilate what happened and maintain her mental health.

It should be mentioned that it is not the first time that the couple They are more united than ever to give a message, this time, against racism and even in a video call that the duchess held with students of his former school the Immaculate HeartHe spoke to them about having the strength to resist and trying to rebuild to try to move towards a time when hatred ceases to exist.

I feel like they have to grow up in a world where this still happens. Now they can be part of the rebuilding. And I know that sometimes people say, How many times do we have to rebuild? But you know what? They will rebuild, rebuild and rebuild, until it is rebuilt, he said at the time.