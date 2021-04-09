Harry and Meghan say goodbye to Prince Philip with heartfelt words



Meghan Markle and Harry.

Photo: VICTORIA JONES / AFP / AFP / Getty Images

This morning, Buckingham Palace confirmed the sad news of the death of Prince Philip with a statement issued by the entire royal family.

Shortly after the announcement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrote heartfelt words on their website, ‘Archewell,’ in honor of Harry’s grandfather.

In loving memory of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. Thank you for all your services, we will miss you very much ”, says the letter.

The message is not specifically signed by Harry or Meghan, so it appears to be a tribute from the entire organization of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It is said that the couple would be allowed to attend the funeral for compassionate reasons, but it is not yet known if they will be present as they live in California and have not returned to the UK since leaving their royal duties last year.

Although this return for his grandfather’s funeral will be a crucial moment for a divided Royal Family that is still suffering deep wounds from the interview with Oprah Winfrey and Meghan’s statements, so it remains to be seen if they will make a presence.

On the other hand, world leaders and members of monarchies across Europe sent their condolences to Queen Elizabeth II, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, through statements posted on social networks.

