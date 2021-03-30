Harry and Meghan expose the hypocrisy of the palace (Opinion)

Editor’s note: Holly Thomas is a London-based writer and editor. She tweets like @HolstaT. The opinions expressed in this comment are solely those of the author. See more opinion pieces on CNN.

(CNN) – If you’ve ever reflected on the benefits of doing business with your husband’s grandmother, the events of the last week may have made you think.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that it has launched an investigation into allegations that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, intimidated three employees inside the royal house. The move came after The Times in the UK published a report citing sources who said Meghan expelled two aides from her Kensington Palace home and undermined the trust of a third staff member. Buckingham Palace said it was “very concerned” by the claims, which were made public just days before the airing of Meghan and Prince Harry’s long-awaited interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, and right after it was published. a video of Meghan telling Oprah that “The Firm” was “perpetuating falsehoods” against her.

After the investigation was announced, Meghan’s spokesman said the Duchess was “saddened by this latest attack on her person” and a Sussex spokesman dismissed the Times report as “a calculated smear campaign.”

Although full details of the allegations against Meghan are still unknown, the palace’s eagerness to respond to them contrasts with its previous reactions to other controversies, particularly the substantially more serious complaints against the queen’s third son, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. Those statements have been minimal and have been very supportive of the prince – not to mention a revealing understanding of the values ​​that the family seems to hold as its most precious.

Andrés resigned from his royal duties in November 2019, after his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein became a national disgrace. Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers, said she was forced to have sex with the prince three times, including one time when she was a minor (Andrés denies having any kind of relationship). His retirement as a member of the royal family followed a disastrous BBC interview the same month, during which Prince Andrew described his friendship with Epstein, an invitation to Epstein with his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell to Sandringham and Windsor, and it became known that stayed with him at his New York home after Epstein’s release from prison in 2009 (and after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution with a minor). Andrés said in the interview that despite that he did not regret his friendship with Epstein, even in light of the flood of new accusations and evidence.

After the Daily Mail in 2019 published a video of the prince inside Epstein’s house in New York in 2010, the palace gave a short response, saying that ‘the Duke of York has been shocked by recent reports of the alleged crimes by Jeffrey Epstein ».

The prince was also a long-time friend of Maxwell, who is currently in jail and awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking (of which he has pleaded not guilty) in New York. In July 2020, the UK-based Daily Telegraph reported that in 2002 Maxwell appeared to have sat on the queen’s throne during a private visit to Buckingham Palace arranged by the Duke of York. As CNN reported at the time, Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the photograph, as did a spokesman for Prince Andrew. When asked by the BBC if Maxwell would talk about the duke as part of the ongoing Epstein investigation, former investment banker Laura Goldman, a friend of Maxwell’s, said: “She has always told me that she would never, ever say anything about him.” .

Andrés’s connection to alleged sex traffickers and allegations that he was involved in their crimes are far from the only marks against his name. In late November 2019, the Mail On Sunday reported that while the Duke of York was serving as Britain’s trade envoy, a taxpayer-funded position, he allegedly used official travel to promote a private bank. The palace’s vague response outlined the prince’s duties on paper, concluding that “it was to promote Britain and British interests abroad, not the interests of individuals.” The Prince stepped down from office in 2010 after his friendship with Epstein came to light, but he did not depart from his broader royal duties until 2019, after his terrible interview with the BBC.

There was no public indication that the prince had been expelled: he was allowed to withdraw in what was described as “a personal decision”, made after discussions with the queen and Prince Charles.

Although the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew has been incredibly serious, the palace has yet to release any statement undermining his position as a supported member of the family. Everything is calculated to minimize the embarrassment, famous for being a priority for his mother, the queen.

Meghan accuses the monarchy of being against her 1:22

A constant theme of the royal misstep, until the recent break with the Sussexes, is that of a silent response from both the head of the family and the royal houses, always brief and calculated to minimize the story. When Prince Harry was photographed dressed as a Nazi at a party in 2005, Clarence House, the London home of his father, the Prince of Wales, issued a swift apology on his behalf.

Now seemingly no longer enjoying the unconditional support of his family, and perhaps feeling the effects amid the current media storm, Harry made a comparison to the past experience of his mother, Princess Diana, in a segment of the interview from Oprah posted this week. “I’m really relieved and happy to be sitting here … with my wife by my side,” he says. Because I can’t believe what it must have been like for her to go through this process alone, so many years ago. It is not the first time that the prince has made a connection between the treatment of Meghan and Diana, particularly in terms of the media harassment of her mother before her death.

Queen Elizabeth herself, who remains a popular public figure, has probably remained that way in part due to her taciturn approach to public relations over the years, which, with the notable exception of her much-despised silence after death of Princess Diana, it has rarely been the other way around. Despite being a civil servant and annual recipient of the taxpayer-funded sovereign grant, valued at US $ 107.1 million (£ 82.2 million) in 2019, she has only given one interview in her 69-year reign.

The values ​​most prized by the queen and the palace seem to be loyalty and the will to follow the royal line. In an awkward exchange in late February after the palace stripped Prince Harry of his military titles, the palace said “it was not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.” Harry served in the military for 10 years, including two trips to Afghanistan, apparently less valuable credits than those of “higher royalty.” The Sussexes responded quickly to the palace, with their own statement saying, “We can all live a life of service.”

The feeling that unwavering dedication to the crown is the only suitable path for anyone connected to the royal family is amplified by the British media, which tend to outweigh the population’s fervor for royalty. When Meghan posted a photograph announcing her second pregnancy, there was a largely positive response, but it was also met with cruel reaction in light of her recent elopement. The taunts apparently ignored the need for a woman irrevocably in the public eye, who had recently suffered a miscarriage, to control the narrative surrounding her own pregnancy.

The Sussexes’ full interview with Oprah will air Sunday, and it will undoubtedly generate many more headlines – and questions – on the subject of their credibility or otherwise. While many of these may be valid, they should be substantially less interesting to the institution compared to the questions surrounding an older royal still in its midst. As long as Prince Andrew enjoys the unbreakable protection of the palace, his forays into Meghan Markle’s alleged past behavior will continue to sound hollow.