Harry and Meghan announce their first Netflix project – El Sol de México

Prince Harry prepares his first collaboration with Netflix as a producer, it is a documentary entitled Heart of invictus, which follows a group of members of the British armed forces, who suffered accidents or suffer from diseases and who are now trying to participate in the Invictus Games (a competition for disabled or injured athletes promoted by Harry).

In this series their training sessions and part of their life stories will be shown, as well as some appearances by the tournament organizers to learn details about how they support the athletes.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

Harry will also have a foray on screen, although so far it has not been revealed what it will consist of.

Through a press release, the prince explained that from the first edition of the contest, in 2014, they knew that the participants could serve as an example of resilience and determination.

“This series will provide communities around the world with a window into the moving and inspiring stories of these competitors on their way to the Netherlands next year (where the next edition will be held).

“I could not be more excited for the journey to come, or more proud of the Invictus community for continually inspiring healing in the world and displaying its human potential and continued service.”

This project will be carried out by Archewell Productions, the production house that Harry and Meghan Markle founded a few months ago, in order to create projects that motivate society.

Ted Sarandos, head of content at Netflix, announced that they are already developing an extensive catalog together with them, to continue spreading the values ​​that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex preach.

“From the moment I met them it was clear to me that the Invictus Games have a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier to see that their first Netflix series will show that to the world in a way that has never been seen before. “, he stressed.