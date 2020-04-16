Harry abandoned the Windsor surname and Queen Elizabeth will not forgive him | Instagram

It was recently revealed that the Prince harry it would give Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles yet another chagrin after abandoning their last name Windsor.

Windsor It is the last name that for several years the royal family has held and although currently in the blood of the current royals already blood runs, Ferguson, Middleton and Spencer, William and Harry They bore the monarch’s last name, until Prince Charles’s youngest son decided otherwise.

As the Prince harry Following in the footsteps of the woman he loves has cost him big decisions, the royal abandoned his royal roots to live more independently with his wife, who is determined to become a great star.

On the other hand, for the Queen It has not been easy to digest the whole wave of decisions that from one moment to the next his grandson communicated to him, at some times since at another point they acted without prior notice, which very surely caused some headaches in the monarch along with Meghan Markle.

However, and despite the fact that they accepted his resignation, later his move, Harry It has not ceased to amaze all that it has been able to abide in terms of decisions of Meghan it is the Queen Isabel she did not see it coming from the resignation of the throne of her uncle Felipe VIII who left the crown when he was prohibited from marrying the American Wallis Simpson.

Recent documents confirm this, the Prince harry he gave up the surname when he abandoned his role as a member of the UK royal family to pursue the dreams of Meghan Markle.

The youngest son of the remembered Diana Spencer He returned to Great Britain in February to fulfill his last commitments, which he had already stipulated before he finally moved to Vancouver Island, Canada.

It has now been revealed, according to a publication, that the name of the Duke of Sussex signed in documents as Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex … omitting his family name Windsor and with the request not to be called more Royal Highness, Magacín magazine detailed.

He has also requested that no more prince has been called, only Harry. It is unknown so far if this will be his permanent signature or his real last name is no longer part of his life.

