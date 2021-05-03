Harrison Ford’s hilarious reaction to a David Blaine magic trick

At 78 years old, Harrison ford he continues to be successful in his career. It is enough to remember some of the proper names that he personified in the cinema as Han Solo or Indiana Jones to recognize the talent and fame that the actor has gained throughout all these years. But, in addition to his roles, the way he works off-camera earned him a special affection from his fans.

Photos and videos with their fans, participation in an event or appearances in the media have made it possible to meet the person behind the characters and for people to have fun with their occurrences and jokes.

In that sense, this time a video of the actor was viralized seeing how they do a card trick on him. Standing in his kitchen, dressed in a green T-shirt and his inevitable glasses, Harrison Ford watched in amazement as the magician David Blaine did his thing.

Like any card trick, he had to choose one and not reveal it to the magician. Then, he went through the entire deck to realize that the card he had chosen was no longer there. As a final step, the trickster asked him to say his letter out loud and grab a piece of fruit from a bowl to the side.

“Nine of Hearts,” Ford said, stunned. But the strangest thing about the trick came when they cut a peach in half and saw that, inside him, there was the actor’s letter. With a surprised look and not understanding what was happening, Harrison Ford exclaimed: “Get out of my house.”

The video was broadcast by the film critic Clarisse Loughrey and managed to exceed 247 thousand likes and 60 thousand retweets just a few hours after being shared on their social networks. Currently, it has already traveled the whole world and was seen by thousands of people around the world.