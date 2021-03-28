Harrison Ford returns in a fifth “Indiana Jones” movie

Harrison Ford, who appears here in the 2008 film “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” will be in a fifth installment of the franchise.

(CNN) – Harrison Ford will grab his whip and don his hat for a fifth “Indiana Jones” movie, Disney confirmed, 41 years after the premiere of the first installment, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Disney reported in a tweet this Friday that the film will be produced by its production arm Lucasfilm and will be released in July 2022. “Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will return to continue the journey of his iconic character,” he added.

The entertainment giant also confirmed the news in an investor presentation, saying the film was currently in “pre-production.”

There has been growing speculation about the release of a new movie. In February, Ford told Ellen DeGeneres in an appearance on her talk show that production on a new Indiana Jones movie would begin this year.

“It’s going to be fun. I’m excited, ”he said on the show. “They are so much fun to do,” he said.

The long history of ‘Indiana Jones’ in the cinema

The last installment in the franchise was 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” This came nearly 20 years after the third film, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” which was released in 1989.

The first film, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” was released in 1981. It was followed by “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” in 1984.

In addition to Indy, the 78-year-old Ford has played a number of beloved characters on the big screen, including Han Solo in “Star Wars.” The actor has said that he achieved his success with hard work.

“I was not an overnight success. It was 15 years before I had any real and noticeable success, ”Ford told Parade in an interview earlier this year. “Persistence is certainly something that I think I can attribute to myself,” he added.

In a separate interview with CBS, Ford said he feels a sense of “responsibility” every time he returns to an iconic role.

“I feel obligated to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when we started,” he said.

CNN’s Sandra González contributed to this report.