Harrison Ford is ready to shoot Indiana Jones 5

After so much waiting, Harrison Ford is finally ready to start shooting the movie Indiana Jones 5.

The last time we saw Harrison Ford get under the skin of the famous Indiana Jones was the film The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which would become the fourth film in the franchise. Unfortunately, the fans of the saga were not very satisfied with this film, but now everything can change and improve with Indiana Jones 5. The production of this film will begin this summer and the first images of the filming set have already been leaked.

The first time we saw him with his characteristic whip and his hat was in Indiana Jones in Search of the Lost Ark, which was made in 1936. To this great blockbuster was added The Doomed Temple, which was set a year before the first film. Later they released more films such as The Last Crusade, set in 1938, and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, set somewhere near the 60s. In this way, it is speculated that the fifth film could be developed in that same decade.

In the fourth installment, Harrison Ford had already passed 60 years, which suggested that we would not see the actor again in the shoes of the famous character. But the one who did decide to step aside from Indiana Jones 5 was director Steven Spielberg, who after directing the four previous installments, decided to pass his command to James Mangold. In this way, Spielberg will only remain in an executive producer capacity. The script is developed from the work of David Koepp and Jonathan Kasdan.

Shall we say goodbye?

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to be the last film of the character and which will put an end to this saga. At least with Harrison Ford as the lead. For his part, his arrival in the United Kingdom for the recordings was made official with an Instagram photo.

Filming is scheduled to begin next week. Whether the actor’s age will influence his role remains to be seen, but we know Hollywood has enough technology to rejuvenate him. On the other hand, the actor will be accompanied by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Ketschmann.

Indiana Jones 5 will hit theaters on July 29, 2022.