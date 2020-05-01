Harrison Ford was piloting a plane that mistakenly crossed a runway where another aircraft was to land, and federal authorities are investigating the incident, officials and a representative for the actor said Wednesday.

Ford was at the controls of a small plane Friday at the Hawthorne airport in the Los Angeles area, when, according to a statement released by the actor’s publicist, he crossed the runway after mishearding an instruction from traffic controllers. air (ATC).

“He immediately recognized the error and apologized to the ATC for the error,” said the statement by publicist Ina Treciokas. “No one was injured and there was never a danger of collision,” he added.

Without naming Ford, the Federal Aviation Administration said in its own statement that an Aviat Husky two-seater crossed the runway while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go maneuver commonly used for pilots who are in the learning phase.

The other plane was about 800 meters (half a mile) away, according to the FAA.

Ford’s statement said his flight was to “maintain validity and skill on the plane.”

The 77-year-old actor usually flies planes and helicopters and generally has a good record as an aviator, although he has had several incidents over the years.

The most recent was when he flew low on a plane with 116 people, moments before landing on a taxiway at another southern California airport in 2017.

In 2015, he was injured when he had an emergency landing with a WWII-era plane on a golf course after an engine failure. Following a federal investigation, it was determined that Ford was not guilty in the accident.

.