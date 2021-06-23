Harrison Ford is injured on set of new “Indiana Jones” movie

Harry Potter glasses and wand up for auction 0:49

(.) – Actor Harrison Ford injured his shoulder while rehearsing for a fight scene in the new “Indiana Jones” movie, the Walt Disney Co. reported Wednesday.

Production on the fifth “Indiana Jones” film will continue while “appropriate treatment is evaluated” for the 78-year-old actor, Disney said in a statement. “The filming schedule will be reconfigured as necessary in the coming weeks,” he added.

The film’s release date has been postponed multiple times. Disney currently plans to release it in July 2022. Production began earlier this month in London.

Harrison Ford first played the character, an archaeologist and adventurer wearing a fedora, in 1981 in the film “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Three other films followed in 1984, 1989 and 2008.

The new film is co-starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.

In 2014, Harrison Ford broke his leg while filming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” when a hydraulic door from the Millennium Falcon spacecraft fell on him.