Harrison Ford is Indiana Jones again at 78

The legendary Hollywood actor returns to action at the age of 78 playing one of his most iconic characters.

After years of promises and delays, it’s finally happening – Indiana Jones is back! And that’s how Harrison Ford proved it to us last Friday, while filming some outdoor scenes on the Leaderfoot Viaduct, near Melrose in the Scottish Borders.

Ready for action, the 78-year-old actor stepped back into Indy’s shoes, dressed in the iconic hat outfit, worn leather jacket, beige shirt and whip at the waist.

In addition, Ford had black dots on his face, which are usually used as a reference in post-production to change the face or rejuvenate it.

Apparently, the Hollywood star began filming last week in the United Kingdom, and this time he was seen accompanied by Toby Jones.

Both actors were a bit bruised, as they walked down a tall grass hill with serious expressions on their faces, probably after escaping from some predicament.

But humor can never be lacking in an Indiana Jones movie, we were also able to capture a funny little scene between Harrison and Toby.

In between scenes, the “Star Wars” actor was surrounded by crew members, all wearing masks in accordance with safety regulations.

Harrison even helped with cleaning the set, at one point he was seen handing a wet washcloth he had found in the grass to a staff member.

The filming could not have come at a better time, since June 12 marked the 40th anniversary of the launch of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981), the first installment of the popular franchise.

Ford, who later played the world’s most famous adventurous archaeologist in “Temple of Doom” (1984), “The Last Crusade” (1989) and “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008); He puts his hat back on 13 years later for the long-awaited fifth film in the series, which is believed to be the last starring the legendary actor.

Although the name and details of the plot are still being kept under wraps, it is already known that the film will hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

James Mangold will direct, instead of Steven Spielberg who will executive produce; other actors such as Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook and Thomas Kretschmann are already confirmed as part of the cast.