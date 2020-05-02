Harrison Ford is in trouble again after suffering a new incident aboard his plane. The famous actor from ‘Star Wars’ or ‘Indiana Jones’, 77, you misheard the instructions from the control tower at Hawthorne airport from California and crossed to the other end of the runway when he had been told to wait for traffic at the time. Meanwhile, another plane was practicing landings.

At no time was there a real danger of an accident, since there was a great distance between the two and by the time it reached the level of Ford’s aircraft, it had already taken flight again. Even so, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an investigation against the actor: “Ford crossed the only Hawthorne airport airstrip on his plane after misheard the radio instructions. He immediately acknowledged the error and apologized. There was never a danger of a collision,” the artist’s spokesman told Fox News.

Vintage aircraft collector and pilot with years of experience, Harrison Ford wanted to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and was trying to update his flight license. However, this mishap was not the only one suffered by the actor in recent years.

In February 2017, he nearly collided with an American Airlines plane when he mistakenly landed on a runway that had not been directed to him at California’s John Wayne Airport. His aircraft passed very close to a large aircraft preparing to take off with 110 passengers and six crew members on board.. “Was that plane supposed to be under me?” Asked the actor before he knew he had landed on a taxiway.

This is how Harrison Ford’s plane was after an emergency landing in 2015.

On the other hand, in 2015 Harrison Ford suffered an accident that had worse consequences: his pelvis and ankle were broken. An engine failure forced him to make an emergency landing on a golf course, putting his life at risk, but he rules out stopping flying: “It was once, and I didn’t crash, the plane crashed. It’s a big part Who I am”.